UAE, Italy reaffirm stronger economic and future-focused partnership

Dubai ruler and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met Italian President Sergio Mattarella at Zabeel Palace during the latter’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates, underscoring the deepening ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed President Mattarella and highlighted the steady growth of UAE–Italy relations, noting that cooperation continues to expand across various sectors under the shared vision of both nations’ leadership.

Discussions focused on boosting collaboration in trade, investment, and emerging industries, as well as exploring new opportunities for future-oriented partnerships. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, stressing the importance of dialogue and joint efforts to promote stability and sustainable development.

President Mattarella praised the progress of bilateral relations, describing the partnership as robust and forward-looking. He also commended the UAE’s economic accomplishments and reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation in key areas.

