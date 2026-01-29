Imee Marcos to be replaced as Senate foreign relations chair — Lacson

Senator Imee Marcos is set to be replaced as chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson confirmed on Thursday.

Lacson said Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri may have already informed Marcos of the planned change, which could take effect as early as next week. He explained that major committees such as foreign relations are typically reserved for members of the Senate majority bloc.

“For obvious reasons, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, like the Blue Ribbon and others, is a major and significant committee that is normally reserved to the majority bloc,” Lacson said.

As part of the proposed reshuffle, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan agreed to give up the chairmanship of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, which would be offered to Marcos as a “gesture of goodwill.” Lacson noted that it would still be up to Marcos to accept or decline the offer.

Lacson also stressed that he had no role in initiating the change. Meanwhile, Senator Erwin Tulfo is among the names being considered to take over the foreign relations committee.

The possible shake-up was earlier floated by Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III following a caucus of the Senate majority bloc when the chamber resumed session after a month-long legislative break. GMA News Online has sought comment from Marcos and will update the story once she responds.