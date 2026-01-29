NewsLatest News

Abu Dhabi launches awareness drive vs online insult, defamation on social media

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

The Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness “Masouliya,” under the Judicial Department, has rolled out a wide-ranging public awareness campaign targeting online insult and defamation offenses, amid the growing misuse of social media platforms.

The initiative aims to strengthen public understanding of the legal risks linked to irresponsible online behavior and to underscore the legal and social consequences of committing such offenses. Authorities said the campaign is part of broader efforts to promote respect for the law and encourage safe, responsible use of social media to help protect individual rights.

Officials noted that the rapid spread and easy accessibility of online platforms have enabled some users to abuse others, causing harm to both individuals and the wider community. As a result, online insult and defamation have emerged as among the most common crimes committed through information networks and digital technologies.

Running for two months, the campaign will employ innovative and diversified approaches to reach different sectors of society, particularly social media users. Awareness content will be delivered through a mix of traditional and modern platforms, including radio and television programs, press reports, and extensive engagement on social media, reflecting its broad reach across the community.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Dubai court orders Dh3.9 million repayment in cyber fraud, money laundering case

10 mins ago
IMG 8587

UAE, Italy reaffirm stronger economic and future-focused partnership

19 mins ago
paddler

Filipino paddlers help team win gold, silver at dragon boat challenge in Dubai

2 hours ago
iStock 1092808580

Skip the lines: Dubai travelers can soon check in outside the airport

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button