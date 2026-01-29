Abu Dhabi launches awareness drive vs online insult, defamation on social media

The Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness “Masouliya,” under the Judicial Department, has rolled out a wide-ranging public awareness campaign targeting online insult and defamation offenses, amid the growing misuse of social media platforms.

The initiative aims to strengthen public understanding of the legal risks linked to irresponsible online behavior and to underscore the legal and social consequences of committing such offenses. Authorities said the campaign is part of broader efforts to promote respect for the law and encourage safe, responsible use of social media to help protect individual rights.

Officials noted that the rapid spread and easy accessibility of online platforms have enabled some users to abuse others, causing harm to both individuals and the wider community. As a result, online insult and defamation have emerged as among the most common crimes committed through information networks and digital technologies.

Running for two months, the campaign will employ innovative and diversified approaches to reach different sectors of society, particularly social media users. Awareness content will be delivered through a mix of traditional and modern platforms, including radio and television programs, press reports, and extensive engagement on social media, reflecting its broad reach across the community.