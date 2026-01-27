Senate may withhold Bato dela Rosa’s salary over prolonged absence, says Lacson

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s salary may be suspended or withheld due to his continued absence from Senate sessions, pending a possible recommendation from the Senate ethics committee, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson.

In an ambush interview on Tuesday, Lacson said he discussed the issue with Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, particularly as former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV prepares to file an ethics complaint against dela Rosa.

Lacson said one proposal being considered is the suspension of dela Rosa’s salary, but stressed that the matter must be carefully studied because senators are covered by civil service law. He noted that withholding a senator’s pay without proper legal basis may not be allowed.

However, Lacson added that the Senate also operates under its own rules. If the ethics committee submits a recommendation and it is adopted by the plenary, the Senate could legally implement sanctions—including the suspension of salary.

Lacson revealed that Trillanes plans to file the ethics complaint in March, which would mark the sixth month of dela Rosa’s absence from the Senate. He admitted he had not initially realized the absence would reach six months by then.

At present, Lacson said there is no specific Senate rule that automatically penalizes prolonged absence, underscoring the need for formal action through the ethics process.

In a separate message to reporters, Lacson clarified that he will not personally take part in recommending sanctions against dela Rosa, despite discussing the procedural possibilities.