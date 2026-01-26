NewsLatest News

Palace dismisses surgery rumors, says Marcos is in good health

2 hours ago

Malacañang has denied online claims suggesting that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had undergone or was set to undergo surgery, stressing that the President remains in good health and continues to carry out his official duties.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President was actively attending meetings, contradicting rumors circulating on social media that he required surgery related to diverticulitis.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Castro said the President was currently in a meeting, underscoring that his condition was stable and not a cause for concern. She described the online claims as false and said there was no information to support them.

Castro added that Malacañang may release photos or updates from the President’s meetings to reassure the public of his condition, especially after several public engagements were cancelled last week.

She reiterated that the President remains fully capable of performing his responsibilities and that the reports about his health were unfounded.

