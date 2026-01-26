NewsLatest News

Al Ain Court orders man to repay Dh261,500 loan backed by social media messages

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a man to repay Dh261,500 after failing to settle a personal loan he had agreed to repay in instalments.

According to court records, the defendant borrowed the amount and committed to a staged repayment plan but failed to make any of the agreed payments. The claimant subsequently filed a lawsuit seeking recovery of the full amount, along with court fees and related expenses.

In its judgment, the court said it reviewed social media messages exchanged between the two parties in which the defendant clearly acknowledged the debt and confirmed a repayment schedule. The correspondence showed that the defendant had agreed to pay an initial instalment of Dh100,000, followed by two additional payments totalling Dh161,500.

Despite this agreement, the defendant did not fulfil any of his payment obligations, prompting legal action. The court ruled that the messages constituted valid evidence of both the debt and the repayment commitment.

Based on the evidence presented, the court ruled in favour of the claimant and ordered the defendant to pay the full amount of Dh261,500, along with associated court costs.

