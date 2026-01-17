Dubai court holds rider and drunk pedestrian jointly liable in hit-and-run case

ubai: A Dubai court has found both a motorcyclist and an intoxicated pedestrian responsible for a late-night traffic accident in Al Muhaisnah Second, ruling that poor judgment from both sides led to the crash.

Police were alerted after a pedestrian was struck near a labour accommodation area. Initial reports suggested a hit-and-run, but CCTV footage later revealed shared fault, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Investigations showed the motorcyclist failed to adequately assess road conditions and pedestrian activity. Meanwhile, the injured man crossed the road outside a designated pedestrian crossing while under the influence of alcohol, significantly contributing to the incident.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The rider and his passenger suffered only minor injuries, which were treated at the scene, though the motorcycle was damaged.

During court proceedings, the motorcyclist denied wrongdoing. The pedestrian did not attend the hearing despite being officially notified, prompting the court to issue a verdict in absentia.

The judge concluded that the accident resulted from a series of poor decisions by both individuals, stating that neither action could be separated from the other in causing the crash.