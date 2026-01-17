Dubai court fines motorcyclist and pedestrian after Al Muhaisnah crash

A late-night traffic accident in Al Muhaisnah Second, Dubai left one man seriously injured and resulted in fines for both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian involved, authorities said.

Dubai Police responded to reports that a pedestrian had been struck near a labor accommodation complex. CCTV footage later revealed that both parties shared responsibility for the crash.

Investigators found that the motorcyclist failed to account for road conditions and pedestrian presence, while the pedestrian crossed away from a designated crossing under the influence of alcohol.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized, while the motorcyclist and his passenger sustained minor injuries treated at the scene. The motorcycle was also damaged.

In court, the motorcyclist denied responsibility. The injured pedestrian did not appear despite formal notification, prompting a ruling in his absence.

The judge concluded that the accident resulted from a chain of poor decisions by both parties. Citing federal law, the incident was treated as a single offense with shared fault.

The motorcyclist was fined Dh1,000, while the pedestrian was ordered to pay Dh5,000.