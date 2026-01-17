NewsLatest NewsUAE News

Dubai court fines motorcyclist and pedestrian after Al Muhaisnah crash

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo22 hours ago

A late-night traffic accident in Al Muhaisnah Second, Dubai left one man seriously injured and resulted in fines for both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian involved, authorities said.

Dubai Police responded to reports that a pedestrian had been struck near a labor accommodation complex. CCTV footage later revealed that both parties shared responsibility for the crash.

Investigators found that the motorcyclist failed to account for road conditions and pedestrian presence, while the pedestrian crossed away from a designated crossing under the influence of alcohol.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized, while the motorcyclist and his passenger sustained minor injuries treated at the scene. The motorcycle was also damaged.

In court, the motorcyclist denied responsibility. The injured pedestrian did not appear despite formal notification, prompting a ruling in his absence.

The judge concluded that the accident resulted from a chain of poor decisions by both parties. Citing federal law, the incident was treated as a single offense with shared fault.

The motorcyclist was fined Dh1,000, while the pedestrian was ordered to pay Dh5,000.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo22 hours ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

caravan 10

OFW Serbisyo Caravan will return to UAE to serve more Filipinos, DMW says

5 mins ago
iStock 2186265442

Abu Dhabi named world’s safest city for 10th consecutive year

1 hour ago
Immigration

Senate bill filed to reimburse passengers offloaded over unjust immigration delays

3 hours ago
616850509 1440891940738715 5275941273068053177 n

Marcos pushes airport ,odernisation to strengthen economy and national connectivity

17 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button