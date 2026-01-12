UAE urges content creators to promote national values at 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE’s National Media Authority (NMA), called on Emiratis to act as digital ambassadors and highlight the nation’s values and achievements during the second day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 in Dubai.

Abdulla Al Hamed stressed that the vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan provides guidance for citizens in the digital space.

“Every Emirati acts as an extraordinary ambassador for the country’s values and principles,” he said, emphasizing that safeguarding the UAE’s reputation is a shared responsibility.

The NMA chairman highlighted the importance of promoting the UAE as a nation of peace, innovation, and development. He noted that Emiratis draw inspiration from the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the legacy of the late UAE founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, marked by humility and generosity.

“Our media narrative is guided by pride, achievement, and a balanced perspective. We prioritise reason and action over emotional reactions,” Abdulla Al Hamed said, noting that UAE media avoids chasing political trends and instead practices “strategic silence”, acting thoughtfully to ensure impact is long-lasting.

He called social media “arenas for civilized, constructive dialogue,” allowing the world to see the UAE’s authentic values and traditions. “Every word published by Emirati content creators carries the pulse of national values and reflects the dignity and maturity of society,” he said.

Abdulla Al Hamed added that the UAE responds to challenges through tangible achievements, citing infrastructure, space missions, and robust development as examples of its global message. “While others choose rhetoric, the UAE chooses impact,” he said.

He described media as the first line of defense for national values, public awareness, and the country’s image, stressing that confronting organized campaigns does not require mirroring them but presenting a truthful alternative.

“Our story is real; its protagonists are our people, and its achievements are visible to visitors before citizens,” he said.

Credibility, he added, is the UAE’s strongest weapon against misinformation. “A solid, aware community transforms threats into opportunities for greater cohesion. Content creators today are the UAE’s guardians of its image,” he said.

He emphasized that the UAE’s narrative should reflect hope, achievements, and tolerance, guided by pillars of unity, stability, people-centered development, sustainable growth, and peace.

“Our vision is supported by a balanced foreign policy and an open national identity rooted in firm principles,” he said.

Abdulla Al Hamed concluded that the UAE’s national narrative centers on people, quality of life, and future leadership, reflecting openness, peace, and harmony globally.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, held from January 9–11 across Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, is the world’s largest content creator event. Organized by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme “Content for Good,” the summit connects influencers worldwide and explores how media can drive positive societal and economic change.