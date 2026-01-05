NewsLatest News

Abu Dhabi court orders scammer to return over Dh446,000 in bogus online trading case

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a man to repay more than Dh446,000 after ruling that he deceived another individual into investing in a fake online trading platform that falsely promised guaranteed profits.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled in favour of the victim, finding that the defendant convinced him to transfer money in several instalments by presenting the platform as a legitimate and secure investment opportunity. Court findings later showed that the trading platform was unregistered and operated solely as part of a fraudulent scheme.

Records revealed that the case followed earlier criminal proceedings, where authorities determined that the defendant unlawfully gained control of the victim’s funds through deception. Prosecutors said the accused even allowed the victim to withdraw a small amount of supposed profit at the beginning, a tactic used to build trust and encourage further transfers.

In his civil lawsuit, the victim sought the return of Dh396,058, along with compensation for emotional distress and financial loss. The court found that the defendant’s actions caused both material damage and psychological suffering after the scam was uncovered.

After reviewing the evidence, the court ordered the defendant to repay the full amount taken and awarded an additional Dh50,000 in damages, bringing the total financial liability to more than Dh446,000, excluding legal expenses.

