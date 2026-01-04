NewsLatest News

PH monitors Venezuela situation after US attack, assures aid to Filipinos

The Philippines said on Sunday it is closely watching developments in Venezuela following reported US military action, calling on all parties involved to exercise restraint and pursue peaceful solutions while assuring assistance to Filipinos in the area.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it is monitoring the evolving situation and urged concerned sides to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

The DFA added that the Philippine Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia—which serves as the non-resident mission for Venezuela—has issued a travel and safety advisory for Filipinos in the country and is prepared to extend assistance if needed.

The embassy advised Filipinos in Venezuela to remain vigilant, stay informed of developments, and keep emergency contact details readily available to ensure their safety.

