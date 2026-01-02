Gov’t says no Filipinos affected by Iran protests

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it is closely monitoring the safety of Filipinos in Iran as protests continue to spread across the country, but stressed that no Filipino nationals have been reported harmed so far.

In a statement, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Tehran remains on alert and is coordinating with the Filipino community amid demonstrations triggered by worsening economic conditions. Around 800 Filipinos are currently living and working in Iran.

While no Filipinos have been affected, the DFA advised nationals in the country to stay cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and steer clear of crowded areas where clashes between protesters and security forces have been reported.

Filipinos who may need assistance were urged to immediately contact the Philippine Embassy in Tehran through official communication channels.

The advisory was issued as protests that initially erupted in major cities have spread to provincial areas, with Iranian authorities confirming multiple casualties among both demonstrators and security personnel. The unrest is being described as the most serious wave of protests in Iran since 2022.