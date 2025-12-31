Dubai appeal court upholds jail, Dh1.098m repayment in fake crypto deal

The Dubai Court of Appeal has affirmed a lower court’s ruling sentencing two Asian men to three months in prison and ordering them to jointly repay Dh1.098 million after finding them guilty of defrauding a European investor in a sham cryptocurrency transaction. The court also ordered their deportation following completion of their prison terms.

Court records show that the case stemmed from a complaint filed in November, in which the investor said he was enticed into a fake digital currency deal. One of the defendants allegedly convinced the victim to buy cryptocurrency at a price lower than the global market rate, promising quick profits through resale.

The defendants claimed that a second accomplice—who remains at large—was conducting crypto trades via a well-known digital platform. Trusting these representations, the investor agreed to meet the suspects at a hotel in Dubai’s Al Mankhool area, bringing Dh1.098 million in cash.

During the meeting, the fugitive suspect reportedly showed links to what appeared to be an active electronic wallet and finalized the transaction terms. He then took the cash, saying it needed to be checked using a counting machine, but failed to return, leaving the investor defrauded.

After reviewing the evidence, the appeal court ruled that the elements of fraud were clearly established and upheld the convictions, prison sentences, restitution order, and deportation.