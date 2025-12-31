Anne Curtis, Jericho Rosales reunite in ‘The Loved One’ teaser after 15 years

After 15 years since their last on-screen collaboration, Anne Curtis and Jericho Rosales are set to reunite in the upcoming romance film The Loved One. A newly released teaser hints at a story centered on love, loss, and memories from a past relationship.

Uploaded on the YouTube channels of Viva Films and Cornerstone Entertainment, the teaser shows the characters of Curtis and Rosales reminiscing about their shared past. Accompanied by Cup of Joe’s song “Multo,” the scenes feature moments of intimacy and joy, including dates, nights out, and emotional encounters.

The teaser also reveals older versions of their characters, now burdened with pain whenever they cross paths, suggesting unresolved feelings and lingering heartbreak. Curtis delivers a poignant line in the voiceover, saying, “Ten years, it’s a long time,” underscoring the emotional weight of the story.

Directed by Irene Villamor, The Loved One is scheduled for theatrical release in February 2026. The project marks a much-anticipated reunion for Curtis and Rosales, who previously starred together in Baler (2008) and Green Rose (2011).