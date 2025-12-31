NewsLatest News

Anne Curtis, Jericho Rosales reunite in ‘The Loved One’ teaser after 15 years

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago

After 15 years since their last on-screen collaboration, Anne Curtis and Jericho Rosales are set to reunite in the upcoming romance film The Loved One. A newly released teaser hints at a story centered on love, loss, and memories from a past relationship.

Uploaded on the YouTube channels of Viva Films and Cornerstone Entertainment, the teaser shows the characters of Curtis and Rosales reminiscing about their shared past. Accompanied by Cup of Joe’s song “Multo,” the scenes feature moments of intimacy and joy, including dates, nights out, and emotional encounters.

The teaser also reveals older versions of their characters, now burdened with pain whenever they cross paths, suggesting unresolved feelings and lingering heartbreak. Curtis delivers a poignant line in the voiceover, saying, “Ten years, it’s a long time,” underscoring the emotional weight of the story.

Directed by Irene Villamor, The Loved One is scheduled for theatrical release in February 2026. The project marks a much-anticipated reunion for Curtis and Rosales, who previously starred together in Baler (2008) and Green Rose (2011).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 34 1

Welcome 2026 with courage and determination – VP Duterte

8 mins ago
600336360 122195553380455336 6067659872886575246 n

Leviste says Ombudsman apologized over ‘inaccurate’ Cabral files video claim

14 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 29 2

Abu Dhabi court orders firm to pay Dh186,801 to employee over unpaid wages, benefits

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 36 1 1

DOH orders tighter hospital security after newborn abductions

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button