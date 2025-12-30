Pulse Asia: Marcos faces higher disapproval and distrust than Sara Duterte

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. registered higher disapproval and distrust ratings compared with Vice President Sara Duterte, according to a survey released Tuesday by Pulse Asia.

In its December 2025 nationwide poll, Pulse Asia reported that a plurality of Filipinos expressed dissatisfaction with President Marcos’s performance over the previous quarter. Disapproval stood at 48 percent, while 47 percent said they distrusted him. Only 34 percent approved of his performance, with 18 percent undecided.

By contrast, Vice President Duterte continued to post stronger public sentiment. The survey showed that 56 percent of respondents approved of her performance, while 54 percent said they trusted her. Disapproval of Duterte’s work was recorded at 24 percent, with 20 percent undecided.

Pulse Asia noted that overall public attitudes toward the two highest-ranking elected officials remained largely unchanged between September and December 2025. However, geographic breakdowns revealed stark contrasts. President Marcos recorded majority approval only in the rest of Luzon at 51 percent, while disapproval dominated in Metro Manila, the Visayas, Mindanao, and among Class E respondents.

The polling firm said the findings reflect sustained polarization in public opinion, with Marcos facing broader criticism across most regions, while Duterte continues to maintain majority approval and trust nationwide.