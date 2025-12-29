Ras Al Khaimah court brokers Dh750,000 settlement in divorce-related money dispute

A long-running financial dispute between former spouses in Ras Al Khaimah has ended in a court-brokered settlement, with the husband ordered to repay Dh750,000 to his ex-wife after the court ruled in her favor.

The agreement was reached before the Personal Status Circuit of the Ras Al Khaimah Court, where the woman filed a civil claim seeking the return of funds she said were taken from her during their marriage. The settlement was concluded in the presence of the presiding judge at the court of first instance.

Court records show that the woman testified her former husband had taken a total of about Dh950,000 over the course of their marriage, telling her the money would be used to build and furnish a family home. She said the couple later separated after the house was constructed, despite the husband having also benefited from a government housing grant, and that he refused to return the money she had provided.

During hearings, the court encouraged reconciliation and examined documentary evidence and witness testimony. The former husband did not deny receiving the funds, and witnesses confirmed that the money had been transferred from the wife to him during the marriage.

Under the settlement approved by the court, the ex-husband was ordered to pay Dh200,000 immediately, with the remaining Dh550,000 to be settled in phases within a maximum period of six months. The ruling brought the dispute to a close, affirming the woman’s financial entitlement and underscoring the court’s role in resolving marital financial claims through mediated settlements.