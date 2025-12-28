OFW lounge project breaks ground at davao international airport

The government has officially launched the construction of an Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Lounge at Davao City International Airport, marking another step to expand support facilities for migrant workers.

The commencement ceremony was held Dec. 23, 2025, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive in his 2024 State of the Nation Address to establish dedicated services for OFWs. The project follows the existing OFW lounges currently operating at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1 and 3.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac led the event, joined by officials from the Mindanao Development Authority, headed by Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The ceremony marked the formal start of the project, which is targeted for completion between May and June 2026. Once operational, the OFW lounge is expected to provide a safe, comfortable and supportive space for migrant workers as they depart for or return from overseas employment.

The project underscores the government’s commitment to delivering dignified and accessible services to OFWs, particularly in key regional gateways such as Mindanao. The Department of Migrant Workers said it remains focused on programs that recognize the sacrifices of Filipino migrant workers and prioritize their welfare and that of their families as part of a whole-of-government approach to national development.