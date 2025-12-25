Kim Atienza remembers late daughter Emman on Christmas

Television host Kim Atienza paid a heartfelt tribute to his late youngest daughter, Emman Atienza, as his family marked Christmas filled with both love and longing.

In an Instagram post on Christmas Day, Atienza shared what he described as their last complete family photo with Emman. The image, taken in New York on Christmas Eve 2024, showed Kim, his wife Felicia, and their children Jose, Eliana, and Emman, all dressed in festive holiday outfits.

“How we miss you, dearest Emmansky,” Atienza wrote, expressing the deep grief his family continues to carry.

Reflecting on celebrating Christmas after a profound loss, Atienza thanked Jesus for being born “amidst suffering and grief,” and shared his gratitude for the 19 years they were blessed to have Emman in their lives. He said their family continues to place their trust in God’s greater plan despite the pain.

Atienza also extended his appreciation to friends and loved ones who stood by their family during what he described as their darkest moments, offering comfort and strength.

The Atienza family announced Emman’s passing on October 24. She was 19 years old.