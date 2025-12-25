NewsLatest News

Kim Atienza remembers late daughter Emman on Christmas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago

Television host Kim Atienza paid a heartfelt tribute to his late youngest daughter, Emman Atienza, as his family marked Christmas filled with both love and longing.

In an Instagram post on Christmas Day, Atienza shared what he described as their last complete family photo with Emman. The image, taken in New York on Christmas Eve 2024, showed Kim, his wife Felicia, and their children Jose, Eliana, and Emman, all dressed in festive holiday outfits.

“How we miss you, dearest Emmansky,” Atienza wrote, expressing the deep grief his family continues to carry.

Reflecting on celebrating Christmas after a profound loss, Atienza thanked Jesus for being born “amidst suffering and grief,” and shared his gratitude for the 19 years they were blessed to have Emman in their lives. He said their family continues to place their trust in God’s greater plan despite the pain.

Atienza also extended his appreciation to friends and loved ones who stood by their family during what he described as their darkest moments, offering comfort and strength.

The Atienza family announced Emman’s passing on October 24. She was 19 years old.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1226281053

Dubai to enforce final phase of single-use plastic ban starting January 2026

2 mins ago
arrested istock

Dibba Al Fujairah court dismisses Dh150,000 compensation claim over alleged misconduct report

4 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai court orders ex-manager to repay $20,000 loan taken from employee

26 mins ago
603856790 875930208518572 439923433354088297 n

Manila archbishop warns greed, abuse of power hollow out Christmas message

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button