Christmas morning firecracker injuries rise to 28 — DOH

Staff Report

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that firecracker-related injuries climbed to 28 cases as of Christmas morning, following eight new incidents recorded during the holiday week.

In an update released by the health department, the latest injuries were documented by 62 Sentinel Hospitals nationwide from December 21 until 4:00 a.m. of December 25. Despite the increase, the DOH noted a significant improvement compared to last year, marking a 50 percent decrease from the 56 cases logged during the same period in 2024.

Data showed that young people were the most affected, with 68 percent of the injured aged 19 and below, while the remaining 32 percent were adults aged 20 and above. Most of the reported injuries were linked to the use of illegal firecrackers, particularly 5-star, boga, and triangulo.

The DOH once again urged the public to prioritize safety and avoid using prohibited firecrackers. It advised that anyone injured should be brought immediately to the nearest hospital or health facility, or seek emergency assistance by calling the national hotline 911.

