This season, your next Dunkin’ run could make you a millionaire!

Yep, it’s back! Dunkin’ Millionaire returns this December, bigger, brighter, and more festive than ever. Whether it’s your favourite coffee, donut, or a festive treat, your next Dunkin’ run could make you AED 1,000,000 richer!

From 1st Dec 2025 to 1st Feb 2026, every time you spend AED 35 or more at any Dunkin’ store in Dubai or order your festive box via delivery across the entire UAE, you’ll get a chance to win 1 Million Dirhams!

In celebration of the festive season, Dunkin’ has also introduced a special Festive Collection, offering customers the chance to enjoy limited-edition festive donuts and beverages that capture the spirit of the holidays. Whether you’re in the mood for a warm, comforting drink or a sweet treat to brighten your day, Dunkin’s Festive Collection is the perfect way to add a touch of holiday cheer to the season.

From festive treats to unforgettable moments, this season could end with the biggest celebration of all: winning 1 Million Dirhams!

Visit the website: https://dunkin.ae/dunkinmillionaire/

