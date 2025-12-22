Filipina nurse dies after being hit by vehicle outside California medical center

A Filipina nurse has died after being struck by a vehicle outside the Sacramento VA Medical Center in California, where she was working. Authorities identified the victim as Novyrose Mejia, with the incident occurring on December 13, 2025.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the collision caused Mejia to fall and hit her head on the ground. Emergency responders rushed her to the VA Medical Center’s emergency room before she was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center for advanced treatment.

Despite efforts by her co-workers and medical teams, Mejia succumbed to severe head injuries three days later. She is survived by her husband and two sons. Mejia studied at the University of Baguio before migrating to the United States.

Her family described her as a devoted Catholic and a compassionate nurse who dedicated her life to serving others. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family cope with medical and funeral expenses. The Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident, with no criminal charges announced so far.