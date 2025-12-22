Chavit Singson revives bid to buy Miss Universe, vows to restore pageant’s credibility

Businessman and former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson has once again expressed interest in acquiring the Miss Universe pageant, saying recent controversies have damaged its reputation and integrity.

Speaking at a media conference on December 22, Singson said the pageant suffered reputational harm following editions held in Thailand and Mexico, where judging irregularities were alleged. He said these issues prompted him to consider buying the organization outright. Singson added that he is scheduled to meet former Miss Universe Organization executives Paula Shugart and Shawn McClain in January 2026 to discuss the possibility.

Singson stressed that his motivation is not profit but national pride, saying he is willing to absorb losses if it means improving the pageant and enhancing the Philippines’ global image. He assured that, if successful, the pageant would be professionally managed and expressed his desire for Shugart to return and help oversee operations, citing her long experience running the organization.

The most recent Miss Universe competition in Bangkok was marred by controversy, including allegations of cheating linked to the victory of Miss Mexico, which reportedly led to the resignation of an official before coronation night. The Philippines’ representative, Ahtisa Manalo, finished as third runner-up in that edition.