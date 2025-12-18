NewsLatest News

SSS rolls out emergency loan program for members amid national calamity — Marcos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the Social Security System (SSS) has started offering emergency loans to its members this December to help them cope with urgent financial needs during times of crisis.

In a video message, the President said the emergency loan program is being made available while the country remains under a state of national calamity. He explained that qualified SSS members may now apply for the loan to help cover essential expenses brought about by emergencies.

According to Marcos, the loan carries a relatively low interest rate of seven percent and includes a six-month grace period, during which borrowers are not required to pay amortization. This feature, he said, is meant to ease the immediate financial burden on members affected by disasters.

The President added that the emergency loan is intended to serve as a safer alternative to informal lending schemes, such as the so-called “5-6,” which charge excessively high interest rates. He stressed that the government is working closely with the SSS to ensure Filipinos have access to fair and affordable financial assistance.

Marcos earlier declared a one-year state of national calamity under Proclamation No. 1077 on November 6, following widespread damage caused by recent disasters and in preparation for possible future emergencies. The SSS emergency loan program is part of the government’s broader efforts to provide timely financial relief to affected citizens.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

491430712 1196692668494539 8860747724855039592 n

Alex Eala clinches historic first SEA Games gold, caps breakthrough year

12 mins ago
JAIL istock

Dubai Court Fines Gulf National Dh3,000 for Entering Villa Without Owner’s Consent

16 mins ago
iStock 1048818328

Dubai resident loses Dh4,600 after remittance app deducts money that never arrived

25 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay Dh200,000 over employee’s death due to negligence

35 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button