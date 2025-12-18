Dubai resident loses Dh4,600 after remittance app deducts money that never arrived

A Dubai resident lost Dh4,600 after transferring money through a mobile remittance application, even though the amount was immediately deducted from his UAE bank account. The funds, however, never reached the intended recipient.

The incident happened in late November 2025 when Abhishek used a digital remittance app that confirmed the transaction instantly. While the debit reflected within seconds, days passed without the money being delivered. Repeated attempts to contact customer support resulted in no clear explanation, resolution timeline, or refund offer.

Despite having complete documentation—including transaction receipts, timestamps, and bank statements—Abhishek was left uncertain about the status of his funds. The case highlights the risks faced by UAE residents who depend on digital remittance platforms, particularly those that may lack proper regulatory oversight.

UAE regulators and financial institutions caution users against apps offering unrealistically attractive exchange rates, unclear confirmations, or requests for additional fees outside official platforms. Authorities stress the importance of acting quickly by notifying banks, documenting all evidence, filing police reports, and escalating unresolved cases to Sanadak, the UAE’s financial ombudsman.

The Central Bank of the UAE continues to urge residents to use only licensed financial service providers that comply with strict security standards. The incident serves as a reminder that while digital remittances offer speed and convenience, insufficient safeguards can result in financial loss and prolonged uncertainty.