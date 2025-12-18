Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay Dh200,000 over employee’s death due to negligence

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a company to pay Dh200,000 in compensation to the heirs of an employee who died due to the firm’s negligence, reaffirming employers’ legal duty to uphold workplace safety standards.

In its ruling, the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court said the amount, which covers both material and moral damages, should be distributed among the victim’s heirs in accordance with their respective shares under Islamic inheritance law, Al Khaleej reported.

The case arose from a civil lawsuit filed by the employee’s family, who argued that his death resulted from the company’s failure to observe due care and comply with safety regulations, professional standards, and applicable laws. The plaintiffs said the nature of the employee’s work required specific precautions that the company failed to implement.

Court records showed that the Public Prosecution had earlier filed a criminal case against the company. The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted the firm in absentia, fined it Dh30,000, and ordered it to pay the statutory blood money (diya) of Dh200,000 to the victim’s heirs. This ruling was later upheld on appeal and affirmed by the Court of Cassation.

After the criminal judgment became final, the employee’s mother, wife, and children filed a separate civil case seeking Dh350,000 in compensation for financial loss and emotional suffering, plus 12 per cent legal interest from the date of filing until full settlement. While acknowledging the family’s losses, the court ultimately limited the award to Dh200,000, holding the company liable for negligence but dismissing the remaining claims.