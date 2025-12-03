NewsLatest NewsPH News

Malacañang says First family open to lifestyle checks amid corruption issues

Malacañang said the Marcos family is open to lifestyle checks following reports on the distribution of “allocable” infrastructure funds that placed Ilocos Norte among the top recipients.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro commented on the report, which stated that Ilocos Norte, represented by Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos, received around P15.8 billion in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) allocable funds from 2023 to 2025.

Castro said Sandro, the eldest son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has expressed willingness to undergo any investigation regarding the issue.

“Nabasa na po ng Pangulo ang nabanggit na report or pag-uulat ng PCIJ. But as of now, I cannot speak for and on behalf of Congressman Sandro Marcos. He has voluntarily said he is willing to undergo investigation before the ICC. Just give him a date for proper scheduling,” Castro said.

When asked if the Palace would allow a lifestyle check for Sandro Marcos and the First Family, Castro said such checks can be conducted on anyone and that the Marcoses are open to it.

She also noted that President Marcos is ready to undergo a lifestyle check and emphasized that all members of the Executive branch are prepared to submit themselves to such scrutiny.

