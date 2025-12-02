DOLE reminds employers to release 13th-month pay by Dec. 24

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday reminded private employers to release the mandated 13th-month pay to their workers on time, as the holiday season approaches.

In a statement, DOLE stressed that the 13th-month pay must be given on or before December 24, adding that “no requests for exemptions or deferred payments will be allowed.”

The reminder follows Labor Advisory No. 16 recently signed by Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, which outlines guidelines for the timely release of the benefit.

Laguesma said the benefit remains “crucial in supporting Filipino families during the holiday season.”

Under the advisory, the minimum 13th-month pay must be at least one-twelfth of an employee’s total basic salary earned within the year. Basic salary excludes allowances and benefits such as overtime pay, night shift differential, unused leave credits, and cost-of-living allowances, unless these are considered part of basic salary under company policy or collective agreements.

The department clarified that all rank-and-file employees in the private sector who have worked for at least one month during the calendar year are entitled to the benefit, regardless of position, employment status, or wage payment method.

This coverage includes piece-rate workers, employees earning fixed wages plus commissions, individuals with multiple employers, and even those who resigned, were terminated, or were on maternity leave with salary differentials.

DOLE said its regional and field offices will strictly monitor compliance through inspections and follow-ups. Employers must also submit their compliance reports to the department until January 15 next year.