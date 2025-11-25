Pasig RTC cancels passports of Harry Roque, others over alleged POGO human trafficking

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 157 has canceled the passports of former human rights lawyer Harry Roque and Lucky South 99 representative Cassandra Ong, Prosecutor General Anthony Fadullon confirmed.

The cancellations are linked to qualified trafficking in persons charges filed against them in connection with alleged unlawful activities at Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) facilities in Porac, Pampanga.

Media reports indicate that the Pasig court also suspended the passports of former government official Dennis Cunanan and several other individuals facing similar charges.

On May 15, 2025, the Angeles City RTC Branch 118 issued arrest warrants for 50 individuals, including Roque and Ong, over alleged human trafficking tied to Lucky South 99, a POGO facility raided by authorities on June 5, 2024.

The case was later transferred to Pasig RTC following a Supreme Court ruling and a Department of Justice circular directing that all POGO-related cases be exclusively heard in Pasig courts.