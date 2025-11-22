NewsLatest News

Miss Universe Jamaica remains in ICU days after stage fall

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is still confined in a Thailand hospital three days after falling off the stage during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown competition. The 28-year-old contestant slipped while walking in her orange gown and high heels on November 19, leading to her sudden fall off the edge of the stage.

According to an update from the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization, Henry’s sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels, who is with her along with their mother, shared that Gabrielle’s condition has not progressed as positively as the family had hoped. Doctors have decided she must stay in the ICU for at least seven days for close monitoring and specialized care.

The organization appealed to Jamaicans and supporters worldwide to continue praying for Henry as she undergoes treatment. They also urged the public to refrain from posting negative comments or spreading misinformation online, emphasizing that their priority is Gabrielle’s recovery and her family’s well-being.

Initial assessments after the accident showed no life-threatening injuries, though further tests are ongoing. Miss Universe owner Raul Rocha previously confirmed that Henry was receiving excellent medical care and had no broken bones.

