Salik adjusts toll gate schedule for November 16 due to Dubai T100 Triathlon

Salik has announced temporary changes to toll gate schedules on Sunday, November 16, in coordination with the Dubai T100 Triathlon. The adjustments aim to ease traffic flow across the city during the major sporting event, and motorists are advised to review the updated tariff structure to avoid delays.

Under the revised schedule, toll charges will vary according to peak, low-peak, and off-peak periods. Peak hours will be from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, coinciding with times of expected heavier traffic. Low-peak periods will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM and from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM the next day. Off-peak charges apply from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM for late-night and early-morning travelers.

These temporary measures are designed to balance traffic flow and minimize disruptions as the triathlon unfolds. The coordination between Salik authorities and event organizers reflects Dubai’s ongoing strategy to manage city travel efficiently during large-scale public events.

