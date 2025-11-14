NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Bato dela Rosa asks SC to block possible ICC arrest

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 mins ago

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has filed urgent motions with the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to halt any potential arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing that the executive branch cannot bypass Philippine courts in surrendering citizens.

In his urgent manifestation filed Thursday, dela Rosa said surrendering a Filipino to the ICC without a lawful court order would violate both Philippine law and international agreements, noting that the Rome Statute requires domestic judicial processes to validate any surrender.

Although reports of an ICC arrest order remain unconfirmed, dela Rosa urged the SC to compel Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla to produce a copy of the alleged warrant reportedly stored on his mobile phone and explain how it was obtained.

He also requested that the SC direct the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to submit sworn certifications within 72 hours confirming or denying receipt of any ICC-related warrant or communication.

If an arrest order exists, dela Rosa asked the court to issue a restraining order against its implementation and to prevent the government from transmitting ICC-related communications or providing logistical, financial, or protective support to ICC witnesses while his case is pending.

Dela Rosa argued that the executive branch cannot rely solely on Section 17 of Republic Act No. 9851 (Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity) to surrender Filipinos to foreign authorities.

He said doing so would give the Executive a “blank check” to bypass constitutional protections, which he said “offends the doctrine of constitutional supremacy.”

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

smiling dog

Philippine Airlines introduces ‘FurPAL’ service allowing small dogs on board

25 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 14T112614.148

346 Filipino victims repatriated from Myanmar in anti-human trafficking operation

8 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 10T123947.921

Al Ain court orders seller to refund Dh500,000 after vehicle sale found fraudulent

29 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 14T105451.744

UAE floating hospital performs complex surgery as humanitarian mission in Gaza continues

39 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button