‘No Merry Christmas’ for flood control corruption suspects — Marcos

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. warned on Thursday that several individuals implicated in the massive flood control corruption scandal could be behind bars before Christmas.

During a briefing in Malacañang, Marcos said investigators have gathered strong evidence against some suspects.

“Before Christmas, some of those named here will face charges. Their cases will be completed, and they will be jailed. There will be no Merry Christmas for them,” Marcos said.

The President stressed that the government’s focus is on accountability, recovery of stolen funds, and institutional reform.

“We’re focusing on three things: first, holding accountable those involved in corruption; second, recovering the money stolen from the government; and third, implementing reforms to prevent this from happening again,” he added.

Marcos warned that those behind the alleged fraudulent flood control projects will not escape justice.

“Those who conspired to steal the people’s money — your happy days are over. We will go after you,” he said.

The President also assured that all cases will be supported by solid evidence to ensure successful prosecution.

The statement follows Marcos’s earlier directive, issued three months ago, ordering a nationwide investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects after his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The probe was aided by over 20,000 citizen reports submitted through the Sumbong sa Pangulo website.

