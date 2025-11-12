NewsLatest News

Sharjah Police warn of traffic disruptions after road accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed street

Sharjah Police have issued a warning to motorists about major traffic disruptions following a road accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street.

The accident caused a significant obstruction in the lane heading from Intersection No. 3 toward Al Thiqa Bridge, resulting in slow-moving traffic in the area.

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes to ease congestion. They also recommended using navigation apps such as Google Maps to identify the best detours.

Sharjah Police advised residents to drive with caution, remain patient, and follow instructions from traffic officers on the ground.

