Senate begins plenary debates on P6.793 trillion 2026 national budget

The proposed P6.793 trillion national budget for 2026 has reached the Senate floor, signaling the start of marathon plenary deliberations.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate finance committee, formally sponsored House Bill No. 4058, under Committee Report No. 8, which contains the 2026 General Appropriations Bill, during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Lengthy sessions are set to begin on Thursday. Gatchalian said he aims to complete debates in 10 days, with plenary sessions running from 1 p.m. until completion.

“Monday to Friday at 1 o’clock until we want. Ten days. Hopefully, we’ll be able to finish it in ten days,” Gatchalian told reporters.

Individual amendments from senators will be reviewed by the finance committee to determine if they require budget adjustments and whether fiscal space exists. Only approved amendments will be published and included in the deliberations.

Despite the discussions, Gatchalian said the Senate still aims to pass a budget lower than the Palace-approved P6.793 trillion.

