Ras Al Khaimah police reports 11.6% increase in Q3 emergency calls

The Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room has recorded 129,191 emergency calls through the 999 hotline during the third quarter of 2025, marking an 11.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Brigadier Dr. Abdullah bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, attributed the rise to the rapid growth across various sectors in the emirate. He confirmed that the police achieved a 100 percent response rate, ensuring every call is promptly directed to the appropriate authority.

Equipped with advanced technology, the operations room allows teams to manage calls efficiently and provide timely assistance. Brigadier Al Nuaimi emphasized that the setup reflects the police’s commitment to enhancing community safety, security, and quality of life.

Ras Al Khaimah Police also continue to engage the public through the 901 hotline for inquiries and suggestions, allowing authorities to improve policing services based on community feedback.