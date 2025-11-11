NewsLatest News

VP Sara Duterte slams ongoing corruption in government spending

Vice President Sara Duterte has condemned what she described as the “continuing corruption” in government infrastructure projects, saying anomalies have been found in several national budgets since 2023, yet no officials have been held accountable.

Speaking to reporters, Duterte lamented that despite knowing the people behind these irregularities, no action has been taken.

She said the problem extends beyond the 2025 budget, noting that questionable allocations were also present in the 2023 and 2024 budgets.

The vice president also criticized the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), alleging it was formed to “control the narrative” surrounding the corruption scandal. Duterte reiterated that she and her allies have no involvement in the flood control controversy being probed by the ICI.

