Jessica Sanchez to headline New Year’s countdown show in Manila

Staff Report

Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez is returning to the Philippines to perform at Newport World Resorts’ New Year’s Eve countdown on December 31 at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

This marks Jessica’s first live performance in the country since Miss Universe Philippines 2023, and her first major show after winning “America’s Got Talent” Season 20 last September.

Fans may secure early seat reservations by emailing, according to Newport World Resorts.

Jessica first gained recognition as a runner-up on “American Idol” Season 11, and more recently captivated audiences with her golden buzzer performance of “Beautiful Things” and a stunning rendition of “Golden Hour” in the AGT finale.

She also recently welcomed her first child, Eliana, in October.

