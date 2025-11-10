NewsLatest NewsPH News

MMDA: no major flooding reported in Metro Manila despite typhoon Uwan

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo52 mins ago

Metro Manila has so far avoided significant flooding despite the heavy rains brought by Typhoon Uwan, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

“No major flood incident in the National Capital Region (NCR) was reported in the Emergency Operation Center,” the MMDA said in a Facebook post.

The agency also warned against sharing incorrect information, saying, “Sharing wrong information could cause confusion and panic among the public.”

The MMDA issued the clarification after several videos showing flooded streets in Metro Manila circulated on social media, which the agency said were old footage.

Metro Manila remains under a yellow rainfall warning, signaling possible flooding in flood-prone areas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

