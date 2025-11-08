NewsLatest NewsUAE News

UAE, Montenegro discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

Leana Bernardo37 mins ago

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Montenegro’s Prime Minister His Excellency Milojko Spajić discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Montenegro during a meeting held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

The talks focused on expanding ties in key areas such as the economy, development, education, culture, and renewable energy, sectors that align with both countries’ growth and sustainability goals.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations to advance mutual interests and support continued progress and development.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Spajić witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the UAE and Montenegro in the field of energy.

The MoU was exchanged between UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Montenegrin Minister of Energy and Mining Admir Šahmanović.

