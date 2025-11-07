Dubai court orders drunk driver to repay Dh1 million to insurance company

A Dubai civil court has ordered a 23-year-old Asian man to pay Dh1 million (approximately P3.67 million) to his car insurance company after he was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a serious road accident that left his European passenger severely injured.

The ruling follows an earlier criminal conviction against the driver, who lost control of his speeding vehicle and crashed into a roadside barrier, causing major injuries to his passenger. Investigations and a forensic traffic report confirmed the driver was intoxicated at the time.

He was fined Dh15,000 and found guilty of DUI, endangering others, and property damage.

The injured passenger filed a claim with the Insurance Dispute Resolution Committee, seeking compensation for physical and emotional damages.

After reviewing his condition, the committee initially ordered the insurance company to pay Dh1.5 million, which was later reduced by the Court of Appeal to Dh1 million plus 5% annual interest.

The insurance firm complied and paid the full amount but later filed a civil lawsuit against the driver under the Unified Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy issued by the UAE Insurance Authority, which allows insurers to recover compensation if the insured caused an accident while under the influence.

The civil court ruled that the driver’s negligence and intoxicated state directly caused the accident. It noted that insurance coverage applies only when a vehicle is operated responsibly and lawfully, and that DUI clearly violated both the law and policy terms. The criminal verdict served as conclusive proof of guilt, and blood-alcohol levels confirmed loss of control over the vehicle.

The court ordered the defendant to repay Dh1 million with 5% annual interest, in addition to court fees and Dh1,000 in legal expenses.

The ruling, delivered in absentia after the driver failed to appear, confirmed that the insurer’s right of recourse is legally valid and does not affect the passenger’s full compensation, which had already been paid.