De Lima files bill to restrict agricultural land conversion, push for food security

A measure seeking to limit the conversion of agricultural lands has been filed in the House of Representatives, aiming to protect food-producing areas from destructive development and support national food security.

ML Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima, a former senator and justice secretary, introduced House Bill No. 5762, which proposes to amend Section 20 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991.

De Lima warned that the unchecked conversion of farmlands into non-agricultural use poses serious threats to food security, environmental sustainability, and rural development.

“If the government’s priority is food security, it must end the haphazard conversion of our agricultural lands,” she said.

“Instead of turning them into subdivisions, resorts, or commercial establishments, we should provide enough support to our farmers and fisherfolk to increase their productivity and income.”

Under HB 5762, before a city or municipal council may enact an ordinance reclassifying agricultural land, it must first obtain certifications from three national agencies:

• From the Department of Agriculture (DA), confirming that the land is not among those classified as non-negotiable for conversion and that it has ceased to be economically viable for farming;

• From the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), certifying that the land is not distributed or scheduled for distribution under agrarian reform; and

• From the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), confirming that the proposed reclassification is environmentally sound.

If the concerned agencies fail to act on a complete application within three months, the proposal will be deemed approved.

Citing government data, De Lima said the DAR approved the conversion of 98,939 hectares of land and exempted 120,381 hectares from agrarian reform coverage between 1988 and 2016. The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) also recorded the conversion of around 165,000 hectares of irrigated prime agricultural land each year for other purposes.

“The right to adequate food is a fundamental human right that the government must protect. This means safeguarding our farmlands and empowering our farmers and fisherfolk,” De Lima said.

“Keep agricultural lands agricultural. Stop and hold accountable those behind illegal land conversions and corruption in agricultural projects.”

De Lima’s bill has a counterpart measure in the Senate, Senate Bill No. 220, authored by Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, her fellow Liberal Party member.