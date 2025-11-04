PNP reports decline in focus crimes from June to October

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded a steady decline in cases involving eight focus crimes between June and October this year.

These focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping involving both four-wheeled vehicles and motorcycles.

According to PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., cases dropped from 2,961 in June to 2,606 in October.

“We observed a downward trend in total focus crimes. From 2,961 cases in June, it rose to 3,304 in July and peaked at 3,335 in August. It then consistently went down to 2,845 in September and 2,606 in October,” Nartatez said during a press briefing.

Murder cases decreased from 295 in June to 239 in September, before slightly rising to 268 in October.

Homicide cases, meanwhile, rose from 82 in June to 95 in September but later dropped to 72 in October.

Physical injury cases climbed from 399 in June to 481 in August, but declined to 329 in September and further dipped to 315 in October.

Rape cases also saw a notable decrease, from 624 in August to 508 in September and down to 373 in October.

Nartatez also reported an improvement in the PNP’s case solution efficiency, which rose by 6.6%, from 68.82% in June to 69.42% in October.

“This means our capacity to solve, file, and pursue cases continues to improve,” he said.