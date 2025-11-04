NewsLatest News

Palace: Marcos won’t interfere in House probe on Manila Bay dolomite beach project

Staff Report2 hours ago

Malacañang clarified that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not interfere with the House of Representatives’ investigation into the Manila Bay dolomite beach project, saying that the inquiry is within the legislature’s authority.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Palace respects the independence of Congress and dismissed claims from pro-Duterte supporters, including Rep. Paolo Duterte, that the probe is politically motivated.

“The House has the right to conduct this investigation, and the President will not obstruct any of its proceedings,” Castro said.

The House probe, set for November 17, seeks to determine whether the ₱400-million artificial beach, built under the Duterte administration, worsened flooding in Metro Manila and whether it aligns with the overall Manila Bay rehabilitation program.

Castro emphasized that examining past government projects does not automatically mean political targeting. She also denied accusations circulating online that the Palace is behind the initiative, saying critics must present proof before making such claims.

Meanwhile, Rep. Paolo Duterte alleged on social media that the investigation is a “diversion” from other controversies, questioning why there has been no accountability for bigger corruption issues.

Officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Manila City government are expected to attend the hearing, which will also review whether the dolomite beach’s engineering design affected drainage systems in Ermita and Malate during heavy rains.

