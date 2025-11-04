NewsLatest News

Marcos orders early release of year-end bonus and ₱5,000 cash gift for government employees

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to release the year-end bonus and ₱5,000 cash gift for nearly two million government employees within November, ahead of the holiday season.

Malacañang spokesperson Claire Castro said the move underscores the administration’s commitment to appreciating and supporting public servants. A total of ₱63.69 billion has been allocated for year-end bonuses and ₱9.24 billion for the cash gifts, benefitting over 1.85 million government personnel across the country.

According to Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, the incentives will be released in accordance with Budget Circular 2024-3, starting with the first agency payroll of November 2025. Eligible recipients include regular, contractual, and casual employees, whether full-time or part-time, who have served at least four months since January 1 and remain in service as of October 31.

The DBM assured that funds for the bonuses were already released at the start of the fiscal year to enable government offices to distribute the benefits promptly and without delay.

