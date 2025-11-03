Will Ashley speaks out against online hate targeting him, family, and friends

Actor and Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition alum Will Ashley has publicly addressed the surge of online hate messages aimed at him, his family, and his friends.

On X (formerly Twitter), Will Ashley expressed shock that some individuals had even gone as far as wishing harm to his mother, questioning why online discourse has escalated despite recent discussions on bullying and mental health. He emphasized that he and his housemates are simply doing their work and pursuing their craft, not deliberately courting attention or controversy.

The actor revealed that the harassment extends to his support network outside of showbiz and fellow PBB housemates, but assured fans that the bond they built in the house over four months remains strong.

Will urged netizens to redirect their outrage toward actual wrongdoing rather than attacking him or others. He also mentioned he is considering legal action if the online abuse persists, stressing the importance of using time online for positivity and support, not hate.

Recently, Will Ashley held his debut concert at the New Frontier Theatre, featuring several celebrity guests. He also has films in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival, including Bar Boys: After School and Love You So Bad, as well as an upcoming horror movie, Poon. Additionally, he and several former PBB housemates will appear in the upcoming GMA-ABS-CBN collaboration project, Secrets of Hotel 88.