NewsLatest News

Will Ashley speaks out against online hate targeting him, family, and friends

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo49 mins ago

Actor and Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition alum Will Ashley has publicly addressed the surge of online hate messages aimed at him, his family, and his friends.

On X (formerly Twitter), Will Ashley expressed shock that some individuals had even gone as far as wishing harm to his mother, questioning why online discourse has escalated despite recent discussions on bullying and mental health. He emphasized that he and his housemates are simply doing their work and pursuing their craft, not deliberately courting attention or controversy.

The actor revealed that the harassment extends to his support network outside of showbiz and fellow PBB housemates, but assured fans that the bond they built in the house over four months remains strong.

Will urged netizens to redirect their outrage toward actual wrongdoing rather than attacking him or others. He also mentioned he is considering legal action if the online abuse persists, stressing the importance of using time online for positivity and support, not hate.

Recently, Will Ashley held his debut concert at the New Frontier Theatre, featuring several celebrity guests. He also has films in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival, including Bar Boys: After School and Love You So Bad, as well as an upcoming horror movie, Poon. Additionally, he and several former PBB housemates will appear in the upcoming GMA-ABS-CBN collaboration project, Secrets of Hotel 88.

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo49 mins ago
Photo of Tristan Nodalo

Tristan Nodalo

Related Articles

iStock 2163507988

Oman grants citizenship to 45 individuals under new nationality law

8 seconds ago
iStock 1037085220 1

Abu Dhabi court dismisses groom’s Dh100,000 claim over wedding hall heat

6 mins ago
557995845 1107965608170570 1427603575050482611 n

PH embassy in Egypt warns OFWs against illegal recruitment

10 mins ago
flag day 1

From Zayed National Museum to Wahat Al Karama: UAE flags raised across Abu Dhabi’s iconic sites for Flag Day

20 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button