PNP to probe Halloween partygoer who wore police uniform as costume

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it will investigate Halloween partygoer who was seen wearing a police officer’s uniform as a costume.

“To misuse it as a costume trivializes the meaning of service and mocks those who risk their lives to keep our communities safe. This act will not go unpunished; accountability must prevail,” acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

The PNP said it has launched an investigation to identify and charge the individual involved, citing Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes the illegal use of uniforms or insignia.

The controversy surfaced after photos of the partygoer circulated on social media, reportedly taken at a Halloween event in Makati City.

National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Calinisan condemned the act, identifying the partygoer as Dha Isidro, who will be summoned to the Napolcom office.

Isidro has since issued a public apology, saying there was no intent to impersonate a police officer.

“The idea to wear such a costume is with no intention to misrepresent myself or usurp any official functions of a police officer, which the law seeks to prevent. It was not made officially. The idea was solely all within the confines of a costume party,” Isidro said.

“My actions may have caused harm to some persons and institutions, and with that, I am deeply sorry. This circumstance will be a lifelong lesson for me,” she added.