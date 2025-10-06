Sotto dismisses coup rumors, says no Senate leadership change before adjournment

No change in leadership is expected in the Senate before the chamber adjourns its session on Friday, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference on Monday, Sotto dismissed rumors of an alleged attempt to unseat him, saying he does not expect any move in plenary before the scheduled adjournment on October 10.

“We are not expecting anything like that,” he told reporters in Filipino when asked about the matter.

The Senate is set to resume sessions on November 10, 2025. A leadership change in the chamber can only take place during a plenary session.

Sotto admitted he is unsure where the alleged coup rumors are coming from.

“You know, here in the Senate, if a story comes from social media, it would easily spread. But I don’t see it coming from anywhere. In fact, the other day, I talked with Sen. [Alan Peter] Cayetano and he told me that he is not talking with anyone, and I believe him,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Cayetano, currently the Senate Minority Leader, has been rumored on social media to be Sotto’s possible successor.

When asked if outside forces could be behind the supposed coup, Sotto said it was possible.

“Possible. Maybe someone is just trying to stir intrigue in the Senate because when I spoke with the minority leadership, we had no misunderstandings,” he said in Filipino. He declined, however, to name any group that might be behind the alleged plot.

Sotto stressed that speculation should not derail the Senate’s work.

“We should not allow these talks to hamper the work of the Senate. That’s the reason why last week, we decided to suspend the session while the agenda and pending bills were not yet here. You’ve seen that we already passed the pending treaties, and after that we suspended the sessions to allow the budget hearings to continue without interruption,” he said.

Sotto also confirmed that none of the 15 members of the majority bloc is planning to leave. He added that he does not feel the need to conduct a loyalty check, citing the trust and confidence he has in his colleagues.

In September, Sotto assumed the Senate presidency following the successful ouster of then-Senate President Chiz Escudero in a minority-led move.