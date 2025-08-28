Overseas Pinoy Professional Advocates officially sworn in during OFW caravan in Saudi Arabia

The new set of officers of the Overseas Pinoy Professional Advocates (OPPA) officially took their oath during the second day of The Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan.

Held on August 16 at Sofitel Hotel Al Khobar, the induction ceremony was led by Atty. Patricia Yvonne Caunan, Administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

OPPA is a network of Filipino professionals aiming to provide guidance, mentorship, and career development opportunities. The organization connects members with resources that help them grow professionally and personally.

Members of OPPA also work to promote Filipino excellence internationally. They showcase the skills and capabilities of Filipinos in various fields, helping them gain recognition and leadership opportunities globally.

With its official launch, OPPA opens a new platform for Filipino professionals abroad to share experiences, collaborate, and access development programs. The organization aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Filipinos worldwide.

Here are the new Overseas Pinoy Professional Advocates officers: President – Engr. Jay-ar P. Legaste, PE, APEC Eng., ASEAN Eng., CE

Vice President – Engr. Lorenzo P. Santos, PME, RME, SCE

Secretary – Edda Mylene C. Alcantara, RMT

Treasurer – Marc Lester R. Castro, CPA

Auditor – Engr. Ricky S. Salavia, PE, APEC Eng, ASEAN Eng., CE

Planning & Development Chairman – Dr. Ma. Abigail C. Trinidad, Ed.D, DPA, RTRP, CPHMG, CHQO

Ways & Means Chairman – Engr. Richard B. De Belen, REE, SCE

Membership & Ethics – Ana B. Olimba, PTRP

Sports & Community Chairman – Arci B. Fernando, CPA

The event was part of a two-day caravan organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Secretary MW Hans Leo J. Cacdac.