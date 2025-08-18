NewsTFT News

CIASI UAE members join fellow volunteers honored by FilSoc for Independence Day efforts

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

Contributed photos

The Confederation of Ilocano Association Inc. “Samahang Ilokano” – UAE Chapter (CIASI UAE 61892 Solid JUMA) proudly joined the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) Thanksgiving Celebration, which honored volunteers behind the success of the 127th Philippine Independence Day festivities in Dubai.

Held on Aug. 16 at Windsor Hall, Glendale International School, Oud Metha, the event highlighted the dedication of volunteers from various Filipino organizations whose efforts made the Independence Day celebration a memorable and smoothly run occasion.

WhatsApp Image 2025 08 17 at 17.46.46 WhatsApp Image 2025 08 17 at 17.46.49 e1755501376811

CIASI UAE members were among these “unsung heroes,” offering their time, skills, and energy to help ensure the celebration reflected the spirit and culture of the Filipino community amid thousands of attendees.

Participants embraced the retro “Blast from the Past” theme, dressing in vibrant styles from the ’60s to the ’90s, while enjoying music, games, prizes, and delicious food.

Beyond the fun, the celebration was also a special tribute to Consul General Marford Angeles, whose term at the Philippine Consulate in Dubai will conclude in October.

WhatsApp Image 2025 08 17 at 17.46.48

The celebration underscored the role of volunteer organizations like CIASI UAE in supporting large-scale Filipino events abroad, promoting cultural unity and collaboration within the community.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 17 3

‘Meteor Garden’ star Jerry Yan visits late co-star Barbie Hsu’s grave

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 3

UAE extends condolences to Algeria over deadly bus crash

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 15 3

DFA chief, UAE envoy discuss stronger bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 14 2

GCC records $2.14 trillion gross national income in 2023

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button