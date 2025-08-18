CIASI UAE members join fellow volunteers honored by FilSoc for Independence Day efforts

The Confederation of Ilocano Association Inc. “Samahang Ilokano” – UAE Chapter (CIASI UAE 61892 Solid JUMA) proudly joined the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) Thanksgiving Celebration, which honored volunteers behind the success of the 127th Philippine Independence Day festivities in Dubai.

Held on Aug. 16 at Windsor Hall, Glendale International School, Oud Metha, the event highlighted the dedication of volunteers from various Filipino organizations whose efforts made the Independence Day celebration a memorable and smoothly run occasion.

CIASI UAE members were among these “unsung heroes,” offering their time, skills, and energy to help ensure the celebration reflected the spirit and culture of the Filipino community amid thousands of attendees.

Participants embraced the retro “Blast from the Past” theme, dressing in vibrant styles from the ’60s to the ’90s, while enjoying music, games, prizes, and delicious food.

Beyond the fun, the celebration was also a special tribute to Consul General Marford Angeles, whose term at the Philippine Consulate in Dubai will conclude in October.

The celebration underscored the role of volunteer organizations like CIASI UAE in supporting large-scale Filipino events abroad, promoting cultural unity and collaboration within the community.