Dubai economy grows 4% in Q1 2025 on strong sector performance

Dubai’s economy expanded by 4% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching Dh119.7 billion ($32.6 billion), driven by gains across key industries, the Dubai Media Office said.

Human health and social work recorded the fastest year-on-year growth at 26% to Dh1.9 billion. Wholesale and retail trade remained the largest contributor to the emirate’s GDP, rising 4.5% to Dh27.5 billion and accounting for nearly a quarter of total output.

Real estate activity increased 7.8% to about Dh9 billion, supported by strong market momentum. In the first half of the year, Dubai registered 125,538 property transactions worth around Dh431 billion, up 25% in value and 26% in volume from the same period in 2024, with over 59,000 new investors entering the market.

Financial and insurance services grew 5.9% to Dh16 billion, manufacturing rose 3.3% to Dh8.7 billion, and accommodation and food services increased 3.4% to Dh4.9 billion. Transport and storage added 2% to GDP at Dh15.7 billion, while information and communications climbed 3.2% to Dh5.3 billion.

Dubai welcomed 9.88 million international visitors in the first half of 2025, a 6% increase from last year, maintaining its position as a leading global tourism hub.

According to the media office, trade, real estate, financial services, transport, and manufacturing collectively accounted for about 78% of total growth.

Hadi Badri, chief executive of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, said the results underscore Dubai’s global appeal at a time when investors seek stability. The emirate continues to push initiatives to attract foreign investment, foster innovation, and support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which targets doubling the economy to Dh32 trillion in the next decade.

The wider UAE economy grew 4% in 2024 to Dh1.776 trillion, driven by the non-oil sector. The World Bank now forecasts the country’s GDP to rise 4.6% in 2025, while Emirates NBD expects Dubai’s growth to accelerate to 3.7% on the back of major public and private sector projects.